SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

