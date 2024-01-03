SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.