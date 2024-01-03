SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $576,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.