SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $617,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

