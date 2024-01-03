SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.