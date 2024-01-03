SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

