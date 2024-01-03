SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 191 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.