SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 288 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.