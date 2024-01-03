SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 342 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $220.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.17. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.48 and a fifty-two week high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

