SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 4,011 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Ciena by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,119,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ciena by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,588 shares of company stock worth $994,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

