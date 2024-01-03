SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 509 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

