Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.65. 72,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,888. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

