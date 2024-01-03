SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $8.91. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 15,077,634 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

