SoFi Technologies’ (SOFI) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

