Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Down to $37.95

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.95, but opened at $35.91. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 15,780 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLNO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,471,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

