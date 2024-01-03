SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.40. SOS shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 67,127 shares.

SOS Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SOS by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

