Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $297.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.19 million. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.