SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $377.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.16 and a 200-day moving average of $348.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $377.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

