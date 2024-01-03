SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.6% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

