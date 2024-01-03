SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $190.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.