SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 809,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 372,887 shares.The stock last traded at $21.84 and had previously closed at $21.94.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

