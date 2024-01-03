SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,799. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

