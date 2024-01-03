SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,697 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after buying an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPYG traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 853,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.