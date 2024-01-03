SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 497,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,203. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

