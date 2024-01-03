SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. 57,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

