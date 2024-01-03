SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.40. 105,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,140. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

