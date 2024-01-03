SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 4.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $20,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. 1,263,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,092. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

