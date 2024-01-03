Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 569,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,552,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

