SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 549.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,362,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

