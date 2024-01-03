State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214,243 shares during the period. State Street makes up approximately 3.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of State Street worth $148,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE STT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 797,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,276. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

