State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

State Street Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

