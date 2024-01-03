Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.42. 1,127,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,795,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stem

Stem Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.