Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -983.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.