Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 3rd (AMBA, APTV, AR, AUR, AVY, AZN, BFH, BMY, BRBR, BWA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 3rd:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $214.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $197.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $128.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $375.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $111.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Mizuho currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $117.00 price target on the stock.

