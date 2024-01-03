Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 3rd (CTLP, FC, MBLY, PJT, PRDO, PRU, RF, RJF, RKT, RNA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 3rd:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $118.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its inline rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $10.75 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its inline rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

