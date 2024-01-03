Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Campbell Soup Call Options (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,457 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the typical volume of 2,927 call options.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

