StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

