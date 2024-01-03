StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
