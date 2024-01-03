StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

