StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Down 2.4 %
SuperCom stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SuperCom
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.