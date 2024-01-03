StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 2.4 %

SuperCom stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

