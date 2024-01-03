StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $163.69 on Friday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $148.70.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $4.46 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investors Title by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Title by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

