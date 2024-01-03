Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 277 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,606. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

