Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $38,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $394.80. 288,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,871. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

