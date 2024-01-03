Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 850 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

