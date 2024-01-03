Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 11,203 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 2.1 %

ORCL stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $279.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

