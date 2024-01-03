Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.95. 221,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,121. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

