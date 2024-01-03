Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 402,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,973. The company has a market capitalization of $344.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

