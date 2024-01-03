Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.9 %

BX traded down $6.25 on Wednesday, hitting $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,277. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

