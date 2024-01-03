Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

AVGO traded down $20.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,064.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $985.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $907.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $498.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.99 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

