Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.79. 792,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,564. The company has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

