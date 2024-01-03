Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,589 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $36,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PLD traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.03. 304,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,556. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

